bulbKIDZ Acquires Worldwide Distribution To ‘TuTiTu’ And ‘NuNi’

bulbKIDZ brought on two premium animated preschool series to its slate.

The Canadian-U.S. children’s entertainment company picked up the global distribution, licensing, and merchandising rights to TuTiTu (pictured) and NuNi from Israel’s Twist Animation Studio.

Available in 18 languages, TuTiTu depicts a friendly red hovercraft toy named TuTiTu, who guides kids in exploring the basic building blocks of the world. The musical content helps viewers focus on abstract thinking, learning languages, discovering new animals, and singing original songs.

NuNi explores familiar childhood dilemmas by helping preschoolers develop social and emotional skills necessary for everyday life and development stages. The 3D-animated series follows NuNi and her two best friends, Abbit the Rabbit and Effi the Giraffe, as they address issues such as sharing, potty training, and more.

Nancy Koff, co-founder and EVP Content Strategy and Global Sales, bulbKIDZ, stated, “TuTiTu and NuNi both have the innate ability to speak to all cultures by igniting imagination, inspire learning and stimulate creativity on a global scale to our young audience. These beautifully animated titles are the ideal complement to our growing slate of meaningful, co-viewing entertaining content and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Twist Animation in bringing their titles to a broader international audience.”

Sarit Ido Schechter, CEO of Twist Animation, commented, “We are excited to be partnering with bulbKIDZ to share our characters and enhance the brands. We designed TuTiTu and NuNi with our own kids in mind and are confident that through our new relationship with bulbKIDZ, we will expand their global footprint.”