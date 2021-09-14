A+E Studios And Ananey Studios to Produce ‘The Malevolent Bride’

A+E Studios and Ananey Studios teamed up to produce The Malevolent Bride forIsrael’s public broadcaster KAN 11.

Created, written, and executive produced by Noah Stollman, Avigail Ben-Dor Niv, and Oded Davidoff, The Malevolent Bride follows the hunt for a vengeful spirit terrorizing an unsuspecting Hasidic community in present-day Jerusalem. The eight-part supernatural thriller features a pair of unlikely demon-hunters who join forces to uncover the secret behind the spirit’s origins.

A+E Studios also secured global distribution for all territories outside of Israel.

Barry Jossen, president & Head of A+E Studios, stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Ananey to produce The Malevolent Bride, the first local language production for A+E Studios outside of North America. As we continue our rapid growth, it is our goal to produce high quality series for designated primary markets that will also appeal to worldwide audiences.”

Orly Atlas Katz, CEO of Ananey and EVP of ViacomCBS Israel, remarked, “The Malevolent Bride deals with issues of femininity, sexuality, community, religion and beliefs like no other show has dealt with before, all with suspense and drama and we’re excited to be partnering with A+E Studios to bring it to life.”

Katz added, “We feel honored to be part of another sure hit from Noah Stollman, one of the most creative and talented writers in Israel and beyond. Above all, thank you to KAN 11 for believing in this project and for being such an amazing home for original content. Can’t wait for viewers everywhere to see it!”