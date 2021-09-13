From Cannes to Cancun: Road to MIPCOM

The international TV distribution sector will soon complete four in-person “tours of duty”: Sportel Monaco in Monte Carlo (October 5-7), NAB in Las Vegas (October 9-13), MIPCOM in Cannes (October 11-14), and the MIA Market in Rome, Italy (October 13-17).

But this is only the beginning. MIP Cancun will also be held in person. It’s scheduled for November 16-19.

Having already experienced four successful in-person trade events since the start of the pandemic (Series Mania in Lille, which was held August 26-September 2; the Venice Film Festival, which took place September 1-11; NEM Dubrovnik, which happened September 6-9; and the Toronto Film Festival, which is running September 9-18), by now the traveling caravan of film and TV executives are well versed with all the requirements, precautions, and protocols necessary to combat COVID.

Moving from Cannes to Cancun, Mexico, 30 exhibitors from 10 countries will be meeting at MIP Cancun with (as of mid-September) 75 buyers from 14 countries in Latin America, plus the U.S. and Jamaica. This is not a large contingent compared to past editions, however it is commendable considering that it is the first in-person MIP Cancun event since 2019, and that many TV executives are still under travel restrictions. In Cancun, the country with the largest number of exhibitors is the U.S., followed by Argentina, Turkey, and Russia. On the buyers’ side, the U.S. once again tops the list, followed by Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

According to Alexander Marin, head of Distribution at Colombia’s RCN, MIP Cancun is expected to be well attended.

As for MIPCOM, the verdict is mixed. Few Americans will attend as exhibitors, but their participation is nevertheless expected, including some studio executives. The British contingent will also be light, but is expected to include Tim Mutimer, CEO of Cineflix Rights.

From Germany, expect to see Reiner Moritz with his Poorhouse International, as well as eight other distributors, including Herbert Kloiber Sr., who’ll be there “as in the past 50 years, excluding 2020,” he said. But this time around, he’ll be representing his new company, High End Production. Turkey will be represented, too, with five companies scheduled to attend.

As of August 30, MIPCOM had 130 participating companies, mostly from France and the U.S. (both with 23), followed by the U.K. (with 22). But cumulatively, the market is going to be an overwhelmingly European event, with 71.5 percent of participants hailing from European countries.

VideoAge will be actively participating at both MIPCOM and MIP Cancun with its printed (and digital) monthlies, and in the case of MIPCOM, with three digital dailies.