Up The Ladder: 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group appointed Farrell Hall to the newly created position of chief inclusion officer.

Based out of Toronto, Hall will be responsible for creating and executing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to address all aspects of 9 Story, including the company’s animation studio, Brown Bag Films. He will also play an integral role in developing and establishing DEI content guidelines to further 9 Story’s mission.

Prior to joining 9 Story, Hall mostly recently served as director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto.

Vince Commisso, president and CEO of 9 Story, commented, “We are thrilled with the level of experience that Farrell brings to this role and look forward to his contribution to our executive team and our organization as a whole.”

Hall remarked, “I’m excited to be joining the team at 9 Story Media Group, a company that is continuously striving to make diversity and inclusion a key pillar of the work they do every day, both on and off screen.”

Hall added, “I look forward to making an impact on the organization’s great legacy of storytelling and helping to create content that celebrates differences, promotes inclusion, and ultimately makes the world a better place for kids and families everywhere.”