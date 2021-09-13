Gusto TV Secures Distribution Partnership With Glewed TV

Gusto TV entered a distribution partnership with Glewed TV in the U.S.

This week, Gusto TV’s culinary programming joins Glewed TV’s free ad-supported app, which is available through Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, and other OTT streaming services. Glewed TV showcases thousands of hours of TV shows, movies, and documentaries.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Gusto TV is always looking to deliver world-class premium programming to new audiences and we are excited to share our slate of compelling culinary series with Glewed TV audiences.”

Dean Marco, chief marketing officer at Glewed TV, remarked, “We are extremely thrilled about our partnership with Gusto TV. Gusto TV brings refreshing, engaging, and ‘delicious’ content to the Glewed TV platform, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase this for the world to see!”