Audrey Diwan’s ‘L’événement’ Wins Golden Lion For Best Film At Venice Film Fest

The Venice International Film Festival celebrated the festival winners during its award ceremony on September 11, 2021.

In the Venezia 78 competition, the Golden Lion for Best Film was awarded to Audrey Diwan’s L’événement (Happening). The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Paolo Sorrentino’s È stata la mano di Dio (The Hand of God). The Silver Lion Award for Best Director went to Jane Campion for her film The Power of the Dog.

The Best Actress and Best Actor awards went to Penélope Cruz in Pedro Almodovar’s Madres Paralelas and John Arcilla in Erik Matti’s On The Job: The Missing 8, respectively.

Maggie Gyllenhaal was celebrated with the award for Best Screenplay for her film The Lost Daughter. In addition the Special Jury Prize went to Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il buco.