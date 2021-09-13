Arrested Industries And Merzigo Close AVoD Deal With RTVE

Arrested Industries and Merzigo inked their first major deal together through their recently established strategic partnership.

Through this collaboration, Arrested Industries and Merzigo acquired nearly 3,000 hours from Spanish broadcaster RTVE for AVoD opportunities. The deal covers long-running, popular scripted series such as Central Market (Mercado Central) and Love in Difficult Times (Amar en Tiempos Revueltos).

Merrily Ross, co-CEO of Arrested Industries, commented, “Merzigo has a unique and smart business model, fantastic experience in monetizing a wide range of programming on different AVoD platforms, and a high-tech facility that takes the heavy lifting out of uploading and managing content. When you add in our industry knowledge and network of contacts, we bring a compelling offer to the marketplace, one which is becoming increasingly interesting to content owners looking to optimize revenues. Our early conversations with broadcasters and other right owners have been extremely well received and this first completed deal with RTVE is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Yigit Dogan Celik, managing director of Merzigo, added, “We are delighted that our partnership with Arrested Industries has got off to such a strong start, with yet another leading international broadcaster trusting us with high-profile, volume content. Having a new base out of London and working closely with Merrily and Anthony Kimble, we have been able to quickly create fresh, wide-ranging opportunities for our business and we are excited by the prospect of those further deals we can see in our rapidly growing pipeline.”