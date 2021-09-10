Up The Ladder: Cineflix Rights

Tim Mutimer began in his new post as CEO of Cineflix Rights this week.

Mutimer will be responsible for the company’s global distribution business, leading the team based in London, Toronto, and Dublin. He will also help shape the company’s strategy to maximize IP opportunities for content from Cineflix Studios, Cineflix Productions, and joint venture companies such as Buccaneer Media and Connect3 Media, among others. Mutimer succeeds Chris Bonney, who is retiring and leaving at the end of the month.

Mutimer joins the company from Banijay Rights, where he currently serves as EVP EMEA. He previously served as CEO at Banijay Rights, SVP EMEA of Sales and Distribution at BBC Worldwide, and director of Sales at Granada International.

Glen Salzman and Katherine Buck, co-founders and co-CEOs of Cineflix Media, stated, “Tim has a wealth of experience in the industry, successfully working with producers, broadcasters, and streamers to maximize IP opportunities. We are confident he will lead Cineflix Rights into the next phase of its growth, delivering value to all our clients. Just as important, Tim is a great fit for the company culture that Chris and the team have built at Cineflix Rights as a creatively led, independent distributor with outstanding partnerships.”

Mutimer added, “Cineflix Rights is at an incredibly exciting stage, with the recent successful growth of its scripted content portfolio alongside innovative factual deals attracting new creative partners from around the world. The team has a fantastic reputation across the industry for delivering great results with a collaborative approach to the business, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with them.”