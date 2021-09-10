Tubi Streams Seven New ‘Anpanman’ Movies

Tubi will stream seven new movies from the global franchise Anpanman.

From TMS Entertainment, the Anpanman franchise features the beloved superhero as he flies everywhere to help those in trouble. The Anpanman movies Purun, The Soap Bubble and Apple Boy and Everyone’s Hope are currently on Tubi.

Starting September 10, 2021, English- and Spanish-speaking audiences will be able to enjoy The Adventure of Happie, Star-Spirited Dollie, The Secret of Fairy Rin-Rin, Blacknose and the Magical Song, Revive Banana Island!, Nanda and Runda from the Star of Toys, and Shine! Kulun And The Stars Of Life.