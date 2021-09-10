Tencent Video Unveils New Original Production ‘Rainbow Bubblegem’

Tencent Video announced its newest Tencent Video Original: Rainbow Bubblegum.

Produced by Campfire Aniworks for Tencent Video and Chinese partners Live Fun, the 3D animated fantasy portrays the magical adventures of seven mermaid princesses. The princesses must find the Bubblegems in order to save their undersea realm from an evil witch.

Currently in production, Rainbow Bubblegems will launch in early 2022. The series has been pre-bought by EBS Korea.

Selina She, director of Kids’ IP Development and Programming Centre at Tencent Video, commented, “Co-production is an important part of Tencent Kids’ strategy and we are delighted to team up with Live Fun and Campfire Aniworks for this magical new series. Hugely fun, with seven colorful and adorable heroines who young children can readily identify with, it promises to be thrilling viewing for our audience as well as teaching them valuable life lessons about the importance of friendship and teamwork.”