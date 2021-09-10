Rakuten TV Expands Kids And Family Programming

Rakuten TV added new programs to its Kids & Family Free channel line-up.

Rakuten TV partnered with WildBrain to make the iconic children’s entertainment series Teletubbies available in several territories, including the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Denmark, among others. The partnership also delivers the animated series Caillou to viewers in Spain, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

In addition, in a content deal with NEW ID, the platform will offer BABY SHARK TV in 42 European countries. The channel features global sensation Pinkfong Baby Shark and is designed to suit a child’s daily routine.