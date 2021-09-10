Prime Entertainment Group Acquires Cinema Documentaries

Prime Entertainment Group picked up new documentaries to join its cinema-related programming slate.

The Paris-based distributor picked up Monsters: The Enemy Within, a look at the symbolism of the monster in cinema; Jiri Trnka: A Long Lost Friend, a portrait of the Czech animation master; and A Very Animated War, which looks at the methods used in the USSR and the U.S. during the Cold War to shape children’s imagination through animation.

Prime Entertainment Group also announced the pre-sale of the last documentary by the Kuperberg sisters. The film chronicles the life of Dorothy Arzner, the Hollywood director from the 1930s and ‘40s.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, remarked, “With these acquisitions, Prime consolidates the status of Europe’s leading producer and distributor of cinema-related programs. We are delighted to expand our offer with these high-quality programs and excited to present them to our long-time clients and to new partners at upcoming events.”