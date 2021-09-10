Linda Kahn: 1948-2021

Children’s TV veteran Linda Kahn passed away on August 30, 2021, in New York City at the age of 72 from metastatic breast cancer.

Kahn spent 12 years in senior executive positions at Nickelodeon and MTV Networks starting in 1993. She then worked at Scholastic Media from 1995-2008. Since 2010, she worked at Bridge Multimedia where she made educational children’s TV programs for blind students.

Kahn was born in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1970 and a Masters of Education from Boston University, before moving to Watertown, MA as an English teacher, and then became a director at Primetime School TV in Chicago.