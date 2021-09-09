Up The Ladder: Konami Cross Media NY

Konami Digital Entertainment announced that Kristen Gray has been promoted to president of Konami Cross Media NY.

Gray previously served as general manager, senior vice president of Operations, and Business & Legal Affairs. In that position, she oversaw the growth and resurgence of the Yu-Gi-Oh brand in territories outside of Asia. She also led the business development for the gaming IPs Contra, Bomberman, and Frogger. In addition, she served as executive producer on the new Frogger game show, which will stream on Peacock in the fall.

Gray succeeds Yuta Kose, who moves on to serve as president of Konami Digital Entertainment. Kose served as president starting in 2019, overseeing the launch of full media mix strategies based on Konami’s videos games for the global market.