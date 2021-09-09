Up The Ladder: All3Media International

All3Media International brought on Jennifer Askin to serve as SVP, North America.

Based in the company’s U.S. headquarters in New York, Askin will oversee sales across the U.S. and Canada. With her significant co-production expertise, she will also lead the growth of the company’s factual co-production slate for the region. She will report to Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas.

Askin joins All3Media International after serving as principal at the entertainment consulting firm Askin & Company. She also previously served as vice president of Sales at Kew Media Distribution.

Habbershaw stated, “We have doubled our co production hours in the last years, our partnerships with key clients in the US and Canada, such as Acorn, Sundance Now, Discovery Plus, HBO Max and Masterpiece/PBS, are integral to our success in the region, and we know these will be in safe hands with Jen. Her extensive sales experience will be invaluable, and her co-production expertise will allow us to further strengthen these existing partnerships as well as establish brand-new relationships. Jen’s professionalism, tenacity and passion for bringing premium content to a worldwide audience makes her the ideal choice to lead our sales and factual co-productions in this vibrant market.”