Series Mania Announces Festival Figures And 2022 Dates

Series Mania announced the dates for the 2022 edition.

Series Mania Festival will take place once again in Lille, France, from March 18-25, with the Forum set for March 22-24. The Lille Dialogues will be held on March 24.

Organizers reported more than 54,000 spectators, while the Forum was attended by 2,500 accredited participants, including 400 online. Series Mania Digital recorded over 55,000 visits and 300,000 views.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “In terms of our final numbers, I am proud to note that they reflect our goal of making Series Mania one of the leading events of the audiovisual industry. This edition brought together more than 54,000 participants for the Festival, and 2,500 accredited persons for the Forum. The Lille Dialogues welcomed four Ministers of Culture, a European Commissioner, and key executives from many of today’s leading entertainment companies. We are so proud of this recent edition and are already planning for 2022.”