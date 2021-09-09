Rainbow Previews ‘Pinocchio and Friends’ At Venice Film Fest

Rainbow presented a trailer of the new animated show Pinocchio and Friends during the Venice International Film Festival.

Inspired by the popular fairy tale, the action-comedy adaptation brings together Pinocchio and his friends Freeda and Talking Cricket in surprising adventures. The new Pinocchio and its creator Iginio Straffi walked the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival.

Pinocchio and Friends will air on Rai Yoyo starting November 29, 2021.

Iginio Straffi, founder and president of Rainbow Group, commented, “Our Pinocchio speaks to children in a lighthearted way, encouraging them to cultivate their dreams with stories full of colors, adventure, twists, and empathy. We played with the original fairy tale and created plots in which children can recognize themselves, but still tightly connected to Pinocchio’s typical universe.”

Straffi added, “Pinocchio is the most beloved Italian character ever created in fairy tale literature, and Rainbow Group’s roots are Italian. Now, more than ever, children need and deserve attentiveness and support from grown-ups; the story of Pinocchio represents the greatest love of all for childhood and an enriched path to adulthood. It was time to go back to Collodi’s tale and make it a contemporary hit.”