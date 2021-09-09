Kanal D International’s ‘Time Goes By’ Airs In Spain

Kanal D International announced the premiere of Time Goes By in Spain.

Broadcasting under the title Mar de Amores, the period drama tells the story of a shattered family living in Turkey during the 1960s and ‘70s. The drama revolves around the Akarsu family. Ali, the father, is often away at sea, leaving his wife Cemile to take care of their four children. When Ali returns from a voyage, the whole family is unaware that his return will change their lives forever.

Time Goes By aired on Nova on September 6, 2021.