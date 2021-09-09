FilmRise And Wilderness Productions Team Up On ‘Brave Wilderness’

FilmRise entered a deal with Wilderness Productions for the AVoD and SVoD distribution of Brave Wilderness.

FilmRise will bring Brave Wilderness to AVoD and SVoD platforms, including the FilmRise Streaming Network. The wildlife entertainment series features experts such as Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson, Mark Vins, and Mario Aldecoa, as they come face-to-face with wild animals around the world. Launched in 2014, the brand has a following of tens of millions on social media, with nearly 20 million on YouTube.

The company’s Digital Native Content division will create and curate half-hour episodes from the show’s popular YouTube channel.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, remarked, “We’re absolutely enamored by the weird and wild world Coyote and the Brave Wilderness team inhabit, creating a family-friendly brand viewers will be excited to stream from their living rooms. We are excited to use our streaming expertise and infrastructure to help Wilderness Productions access new audiences, generate new revenue streams, and further build their business overall.”

Wilderness Production’s Beau Sedivy added, “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with FilmRise, taking our series to AVoD, SVoD. Nature is a universal language, and we are thrilled to be able to offer Brave Wilderness as a TV series to audiences around the world on streaming platforms.”

The deal was negotiated by Bianca Serafini, Director of Digital Native Content and Max Einhorn, SVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions for FilmRise and Mark Vins and Beau Sedivy of Wilderness Productions.