CBS News Introduces See It Now Studios

Led by Susan Zirinsky, the new content provider will produce news, documentaries, and unscripted programming for Paramount+, CBS, and the ViacomCBS portfolio of networks, broadcasters, and content platforms.

The studios’ production slate includes two documentaries on 9/11. The 26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story of 9/11 will stream on Paramount+ on September 9, and Race Against Time: The CIA And 9/11 will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on September 10.

The slate also features the four-part docu-series Ghislaine, which will unpack the allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is scheduled to face a jury on charges of sex trafficking in connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Co-produced with XG Productions, Unsealed: The Insurrection – Where Did It Begin? is a deep dive into the colliding forces that took place in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer, News and Sports for Paramount+, stated, “This is a studio built on the foundation of the incredible journalism and storytelling of CBS News but with a broader remit. See It Now Studios will have the flexibility to work across a range of production formats and concepts to meet the growing needs of linear and streaming platforms, including producing premium documentary content for Paramount+. There is no one better to lead this new unit than the journalistic and producing force of nature that is Susan Zirinsky. She and her team have already hit the ground running.”