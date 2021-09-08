Up The Ladder: Banijay Nordic

Banijay Nordic announced that Håkon Briseid will take on the role of chief executive officer for the Norwegian scripted label Rubicon.

Effective early in 2022, Briseid will be responsible for further increasing the company’s output and working with creative leaders on bolstering the line-up of original content. He will report to Banijay Nordic CEO, Jacob Houlind, and the region’s head of Scripted, Johannes Jensen.

Before joining Rubicon, Briseid led the scripted division of Monster for over a decade. During his tenure, he executive produced dramas such as The Half Brother, Nobel, and Young&Promising, among others.

Briseid remarked, “Sixteen years at Monster speaks for itself. It has been a fantastic ride and I am extremely proud of my colleagues and the upcoming slate. This is an opportunity I could not let go, as I have long-admired Rubicon’s slate of scripted series which shines a light on topics in the local and international zeitgeist.”

Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin, creatives directors at Rubicon, stated, “We’re delighted Håkon has decided to join Rubicon as our CEO. He has a deep understanding of the local and global market, and it’s brilliant to have a well-respected leader team up with us, especially with a second season of Beforeigners on the horizon, and as we enter the next phase of creating new projects for our eclectic slate.”