Philo Offers Gusto TV In The U.S.

Gusto TV expands its reach in the U.S. with its launch on lifestyle-focused streaming service Philo.

Philo offers subscribers more than 60 television channels. Gusto TV joins the line-up as one of Philo’s free bonus channels, allowing all Philo subscribers access to Gusto TV’s linear channel and VoD content.

Additional FAST channel launches on Philo include Players TV, Ryan and Friends, and pocket.watch.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, remarked, “Philo’s commitment to providing the best TV viewing experience combined with Gusto TV’s award-winning food programming is a recipe for success.”

Mike Keyserling, COO and Hhead of Content Acquisition at Philo, added, “We are excited to announce an expansion of Philo’s FAST (Free-Ad-Supported-TV) channels which we launched in April, by adding Gusto TV to our line-up. Philo subscribers love food-related programming and we are happy to expand the offering by including Gusto TV in the line-up.”