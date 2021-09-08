HBO Max Rolls Out In Europe In October 2021

HBO Max will launch in Europe on October 26, 2021.

HBO Max’s content offering showcases U.S. and international Max Originals, as well as content from WarnerMedia Brands such as Warner Bros., HBO, and Cartoon Network.

WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform will initially be available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra. In 2022, the streaming platform will roll out in 14 additional territories, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, commented, “This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe. WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max EMEA, added, “The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love.”