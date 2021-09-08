CNC And UniFrance Report Record Highs For French TV Exports

The Centre national du cinema et de l’image animée (CNC) and the TV division of UniFrance presented the results of the 2020 French TV exports study.

The results demonstrated a strong boost of nine percent in exports of TV programs, both international sales and foreign pre-financing, totaling 354.8 million euro. International sales of French TV programs reached 196.9 million euro, roughly the same as 2019.

French animation continues to be the number one genre sold abroad, garnering 74.7 million euro. Fiction sales reached 47.1 million in 2020, while documentary sales set a new record of 46 million euro, which was a 4.5 percent increase from the previous year.

In addition, worldwide rights sales were steady, at 41.2 million.

Dominique Bouttonnat, president of the CNC, stated, “Despite the health crisis, 2020 was a very good year for exports of fiction, documentaries, and animation programs, which shows the capacity of our professionals to respond to international demand. We must capitalize on this success, pursue our quest to dominate the international markets, and maintain our advantage. The new UniFrance, which we have just created, will help us take the ambition of our professionals further and around the world.”

Hervé Michel, vice-president of UniFrance, added, “An increase in consumption of content dring the lockdowns, the greater need for TV programs, the reinforced role of platforms and also our members’ extraordinary capacity to adapt to this challenging context, enabled them to extend even further the impact of French TV creation throughout the world.”