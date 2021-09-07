UniFrance Announces Export Award Winners

UniFrance revealed the winners of the 2021 Audiovisual Export Awards during Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] 2021.

Organized for the first time this year by the TV Division of UniFrance, the annual awards have celebrated French sales companies in all genres for the past 17 years.

The Animation Export Award went to Cyber Group Studios for Gigantosaurus. ARTE Distribution was honored with the Documentary Export Award for 700 Sharks. In addition, the Fiction Export Award was given to Newen Connect for Candice Renoir.

Hervé Michel, vice-president of UniFrance, and Sarah hemar, deputy managing director Audiovisual and Digital at UniFrance, stated, “This year again we are happy to recognize three companies that have demonstrated the talent and diversity of distributors in this country. These Export Awards give us the opportunity to highlight the remarkable work carried out by the distributors we support on a daily basis.”