SPI International Unveils New Dizi Streaming Service

SPI International rolled out its new Dizi digital streaming service.

Combining a linear channel offer and a large selection of on-demand content, Dizi showcases critically-acclaimed Turkish series as well as telenovelas and soap operas from around the world. Dizi will be available via web, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

The Dizi journey began in 2019 when SPI International launched the Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), which later rebranded to the Timeless Dizi Channel. The Turkish series channel soon reached over eight million households in 50 countries.

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, commented, “The launch of the Dizi streaming service signifies the evolution of the Dizi brand into a fully integrated service that combines linear and on-demand content propositions to bring the best series from Turkey and beyond to all available screens around the globe.”

Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer of SPI, added, “The Dizi app builds on the success of the Timeless Dizi Channel and features around 400 hours of content from an inventory of critically-acclaimed series such as Black Money Love, Kurt Seyit & Shura and Insider with new episodes added monthly. The app will feature English, Polish and Spanish localized interfaces and 13 language options and more will be added in time. The Dizi service will both enable viewers to tune into the linear channel and watch episodes on-demand through their preferred devices at their leisure.”