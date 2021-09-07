Global Agency Commemorates 15th Anniversary

Global Agency celebrates 15 years of offering powerful dramas and innovative formats.

Since its launch in 2006, Global Agency has represented over 20 domestic and foreign TV channels and more than 90 production companies, scoring sales in a total of 136 countries. The global content distributor has sold over 100,000 hours of serials in the last 10 years and signed more than 2,500 license agreements over the last 15 years. The company’s portfolio includes international hits such as 1001 Nights, Magnificent Century, Broken Pieces, and Mother.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “We are delighted to celebrate the 15th anniversary of our company’s foundation. It has been an amazing journey and we want to offer our heartfelt thanks to all of our customers and partners who have joined us on this adventure. We are so proud of what has been achieved in turning the agency into one of the world’s leading TV content distributors. As we look to the future, we are excited about building on that success together in the years ahead.”