BFI London Film Festival Reveals Programming

The BFI London Film Festival presented its full programming line-up for the 65th edition.

Running from October 6-17, 2021, the festival will showcase a program of 159 feature films, with 21 world premieres. Screenings will be held across select cinemas in London and U.K.-wide with LFF partner cinemas. Virtual premieres will take place on BFI Player.

The BFI London Film Festival will open and close with Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, respectively. The official competition features eight films, including Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God and Panah Panahi’s Hit The Road. Find the complete programming online.

Tricia Tuttle, director of the BFI London Film Festival, stated, “After this last 18 months so many of us are eager for opportunities to connect around shared cultural events, and we’re looking forward to bringing people together over the 12 days of the LFF to view this truly exceptional program of film, series and immersive art we’re announcing today. These are works which have moved us, provoked us, made us think and feel, and made us look at the world a little differently this year. There is absolutely something for everyone here and we can’t wait for people to join us for BFI London Film Festival – whether in London, around the UK or at home.”