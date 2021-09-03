Up The Ladder: HiddenLight

HiddenLight brought on Lydia Arding (pictured) to serve in the new role of head of Production.

With extensive production experience spanning everything from documentary and factual features to entertainment and comedy, Arding will oversee the company’s growing slate of premium content for U.S. and U.K. broadcasters and platforms. She joins the company from Avalon, where she served as head of Production for the factual division.

Claire Featherstone, COO of HiddenLight Productions, stated, “Having worked with Lydia before, I know that she is one of the most outstanding production leads in the U.K. She is not only exceptional in the management of all steps of the production process, she has a ‘people-first’ approach which sets her apart. Production management is the lifeblood of the production process – something I’m pleased to see the industry shining a light on – and Lydia will bring that expertise to HiddenLight as we build a world-class studio.”

Arding added, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work on programming that can truly make a difference to people’s lives – both for those who view it and those who work in it. I’m delighted to be joining the team to help the company achieve its impressive ambitions.”