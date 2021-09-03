SPI’s FilmBox Launches With DELTA And Caiway In Netherlands

SPI International announced the expansion of its FilmBox brand in the Netherlands.

The global media company launched FilmBox with Dutch telecommunications provider DELTA Fiber, making its compelling slate of movies and series available to Caiway and DELTA subscribers starting September 1, 2021. FilmBox’s content highlights for September include historical drama Zero Dark Thirty, crime drama Terminal, and comedy Everybody Wants Some.

Jeroen Bergman, general manager of Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands, commented, “We are excited to provide our viewers in the Netherlands with our curated selection of movies and series on FilmBox and proud to add DELTA Fiber as the second leading operator to our list of distributors – having launched on Canal Digitaal already.”