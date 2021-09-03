Series Mania Announces Festival Winners

Series Mania celebrated the festival winners at last night’s awards ceremony.

In the International Competition, the grand prize went to Blackport. Best actress went to Marie Reuther in Kamikaze, while best actor went to an ensemble comprised of Itamar Rotschild, Orr Amrami, and Shmuel Vilozni for Echo of your Voice.

In the International Panorama track, Best Series went to Ankica Juric Tilic’s The Last Socialist Artefact. The Special Jury Prize was presented to David David’s Vida de Colores. In addition, the Best Series – Student Award was given to Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts.

In the French Competition, Best Series went to Jeune et Golri, with best actress going to Ariane Labed for L’Opera and best actor going to Daniel Njo Lobé for The Code. Best Music celebrated Pierre Leroux for Jeune et Golri.

In the Comedy Competition, Fisk was awarded Best Series. While in the Short Forms Competition, Something Undone was honored with Best Series.

This year’s Audience Award was given to Julien Lilti’s Germinal.