Channel 4 Commissions ‘The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge’

Channel 4 announced the commission of The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge from Wales-based production company Yeti.

Hosted by Sandi Toksvig (pictured), the new competition format challenges designers to renovate a derelict mansion, with the catch being that the home is doll sized.

Interior design guru Laura Jackson and miniature sculptor Willard Wigan MBE will preside as judges.

Clemency Green, commissioning editor of Daytime & Features, remarked, “I am hugely excited about this tiny show; big ideas and mighty ambition encapsulated in miniature perfection. It’s a magical world and I’m utterly thrilled that Sandi, Laura and Willard are going to be part of it.”