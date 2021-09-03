Brook Lapping Confirms Worldwide Sales For ‘9/11: Life Under Attack’

Brook Lapping, the factual producer part of Zinc Media Group, confirmed worldwide sales for the feature documentary 9/11: Life Under Attack.

9/11:Life Under Attack presents an account of 9/11 captured by ordinary people who documented the actions of that fateful day with their own cameras. The documentary shares previously unheard audio, images, and personal stories told by New Yorkers. The film will air on ITV on September 7, 2021, followed by its premiere on History Channel on September 11.

Distribution partner BBC Studios secured a range of deals with France Télévisions, ZDF in Germany, ABC in Australia, DR in Denmark, TVE and Telefonica in Spain, VRT in Belgium, TVNZ in New Zealand, BBC News Russian in Russia, AMC in Central and Eastern Europe, and Globo and Globoplay in Brazil.

Greg Sanderson, director of London Television, Zinc Media Group, said, “This program will serve as an important record of one of the most historic days in modern history, captured by those who were in the thick of the chaos as it unfolded. We are therefore delighted it has received such strong interest internationally.”

Paul Dempsey, president of Global Distribution at BBC Studios, added, “There is global appetite for in-depth real world accounts, so it comes as no surprise that this compelling and unique portrayal of 9/11 – a historical event that continues to shape the modern world 20 years on – has received significant international interest.”