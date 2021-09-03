Abacus Media Rights Acquires Joan Collins Doc

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) picked up the international distribution rights to Joan Collins (working title).

Produced by Salon Pictures for BBC Arts, the feature documentary explores the extraordinary life of Hollywood legend Joan Collins. Directed by Clare Beavan, the film features Collins narrating her own life story with her inimitable wit and panache.

Karen Steyn served as executive producer, with Beavan, Steyn, Nick Taussig and Annabel Wigoder on the production team.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, stated, “This will be the definitive story of Dame Joan Collins told in her own words and her own way, delivering a fascinating insight into her incredible life and remarkable career which has spanned more than 70 years. A multi-award-winning actress with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a best-selling author whose books have sold more than 50 million copies around the world and a regular columnist, Dame Joan is a true legend and an international icon – we can’t wait to hear more.”