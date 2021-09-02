SPORTEL Monaco Will Return In-Person In October

SPORTEL Monaco will take place at the Grimaldi Forum from October 5-7, 2021.

The international sports media and technology event will welcome long-standing exhibitors such as LaLiga, Eurosport, and Feedconstruct, as well as new participation from more than 50 companies, including Sportall, Quidich Innovation, and Triton Poker Series, among others.

Leading American brands have confirmed attendance, as well, including Endeavor, ESPN, Fox Sports, and Major League Baseball.

The event will feature dedicated masterclasses to explore synergies and opportunities between esports and traditional sports industry leaders.

The SPORTEL Awards will occur from October 3-5, at the Grimaldi Forum. The programming includes the 2021 League of Legends French Championship Final and a Q&A session with former freestyle skier Kevin Rolland. The awards ceremony will take place on October 5.