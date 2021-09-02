SPI International Rolls Out Dizi Channel On UPC Polska

SPI International launched its Dizi channel on UPC in Poland.

Dizi offers a variety of Turkish series across genres, including dramas, romances, and crime fiction productions. The popular series Bride of Istanbul was recently added to Dizi’s programming.

The channel will be available to UPC Polska subscribers of the Max Premium, Max, and Select packages, starting in early September 2021. The expansion with UPC increases the number of subscribers in Poland to 2.2 million subscribers. Dizi is also available in the country with Vectra, Multimedia Poland, and CDA TV.

SPI International will also launch the Dizi app this fall, allowing Turkish series enthusiasts to access the brand’s content through Internet-connected devices.

Jacek Koskowski, general director of Sales & Distribution Poland at Kino Polska TV, stated, “Joining the UPC offer is a very big step forward for us in building the distribution of the Dizi channel in Poland. We want this channel to be included in basic TV packages, because its program offer is so attractive that it can successfully compete for the attention of a wide audience.”