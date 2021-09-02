Rainmaker to Distribute ‘TIME100’

Rainmaker has been appointed to serve as the international distributor for TIME100.

TIME100 returns to ABC in the U.S. for the second year in a row. The one-hour special event features individuals on the 2021 list in exclusive interviews, profiles, musical performances, and more.

The 2020 event showcased musical performances from The Weeknd, Halsey, and Jennifer Hudson, as well as appearances from Prince Harry and Meghan, Sandra Oh, John Legend, and other celebrities.

Vicky Ryan, co-founder and director of Rainmaker, remarked, “We are extremely pleased that our long-held experience and knowledge of distributing high-end event programming has enabled us to be selected to represent TIME100 on the global stage. This unique event promises to be a headline-making, star-studded broadcast filled with music, emotional profiles and inspirational moments which, particularly during these difficult times, will remind us all of the power and benefits of influence.”