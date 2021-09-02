New Sky Original ‘Munich Match’ Starts Filming In September

Sky Studios, Amusement Park Film, and CBS Studios teamed up on the new six-part series Munich Match (working title).

Directed by Philipp Kadelbach, and written by Michal Aviram and Martin Behnke, Munich Match takes place on the 50th anniversary of the Munich Massacre, when present-day Munich hosts a “friendly” soccer game between an Israeli and a German football club. With tensions running high, things start to fall apart, and it seems like history might be repeating itself once again. Principal filming begins in Germany this month.

Munich Match will premiere across Sky territories. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will handle distribution outside of German-speaking territories, the U.K., and Italy.

Amelie von Kienlin, executive producer Amusement Park Film, remarked, “With the authors Michal Aviram and Martin Behnke and the director Philipp Kadelbach, we couldn’t have asked for a better creative team to work on this series, and we are extremely happy to be working with Sky and CBS Studios, who have proven to be true partners.”

Megan Lyvers, executive producer and senior vice president of International Co-Productions and Development, CBS Studios, commented, “Munich Match is an incredibly relevant series and in a genre which global audiences cannot get enough of. While the story is specific and unique, the characters and themes explored are truly universal. We are thrilled to support the creative team behind this series and partner with Sky in bringing it to life.”