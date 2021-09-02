Bomanbridge Media Announces Licensing Deals For ‘My Childhood, My Country’

Bomanbridge Media confirmed new licensing deals for the documentary feature My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan.

Produced by Seventh Art Productions, in partnership with WDR and ARTE, My Childhood, My Country portrays the coming-of-age story of Mir, who is followed over a 20-year period to offer insight into what life has been like for Afghans since NATO and the U.S. invaded in 2001 and their withdrawal in 2021.

Directed by British and Afghan filmmakers Phil Grabsky and Shoaib Sharifi, the film will premiere on ITV on September 6, 2021. Additional premieres will follow later in the month and in October with SBS Australia, Al Jazeera in the Middle East, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, and VRT in Belgium.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, remarked, “The film is incredibly moving. I’ve been close to the project over the years and as a company, we feel the urgency to share Mir’s life experience especially in consideration of the recent events. This is the only film now that can portray in first person such a clear perspective on the trajectory of the last 20 years in Afghanistan. We are humbled to be partners with Seventh Art and distribute this poignant film.”

Grabsky and Sharifi stated, “It feels like yesterday that I jumped on a plane in 2002 to go and see for myself what life was like in Afghanistan – and more to the point, just who the Afghans really were. Great fortune then meant I met both my co-director Shoaib, and my central character Mir – then living in the rubble of the destroyed Buddhas of Bamiyan statues. No one could have anticipated the adventures we have all been on over the past 20 years as we made this film – a film that sought to see what the results of the international intervention would be and what became 2.3 trillion of investment. I can safely say that no film has captured the life inside an Afghan family in the way this one does. And little did we know that the final days of filming would coincide with the Taliban once again being in control of the country.”