Xilam Announces New Season And Broadcast Partners For ‘Where’s Chicky?’

Xilam Animation expands its Where’s Chicky franchise with new episodes and broadcast partners.

Produced by Xilam’s CGI-specialist studio Cube Creative Productions, Where’s Chicky portrays an adorable little chick who discovers new places and unknown objects in his adventures.

The French animation studio confirmed a third season slated for delivery in December 2021. New broadcast partners for the animated series include France Télévisions for France, YLE for Finland, NRK for Norway, VRT for Flemish Belgium. VoD platform MBC also picked up seasons one through three for the Middle East and North Africa.

Seasons two and three were also secured by SRC for Radio Canada, Etisalat for UAE, Choirock for South Korea, and Astro for Malaysia.

Marc du Pontavice, founder and CEO at Xilam Animation, stated, “Since debuting in 2014, Where’s Chicky? has embarked on a remarkable global journey: badly identified at the start of its broadcast, this series has recently met with overwhelming success on the digital market, reaching very large audiences, especially among the youngest. The extension of its distribution on numerous platforms is paving the way to follow in the footsteps of Xilam’s biggest successes such as Oggy and the Cockroaches and Zig and Sharko. We know this is just the beginning of this franchise’s history and can’t wait to see what the future holds for this hilarious and heart-warming property.”