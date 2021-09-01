Venice International Film Fest Opens With Almodóvar’s ‘Madres paralelas’

The 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival opens today with the in competition screening of Pedro Almodóvar’s Madres paralelas.

Starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Madres paralelas follows two women who meet in the hospital room where they are going to give birth. The two will develop a close connection that will change both of their lives.

Festival director Alberto Barbera commented, “I am grateful to Pedro Almodóvar for having given us the privilege of opening the Film Festival with his new movie, an intense and sensitive portrait of two women as they contend with a pregnancy with unpredictable consequences, women’s solidarity, and sexuality that is experienced in full freedom and without hypocrisy, all against the backdrop of a reflection on the ineluctable need for truth that is to be unwaveringly pursued.”

Actress Serena Rossi will host both the opening and closing night ceremonies. Winners of the Lions and other awards will be celebrated on September 11, 2021.