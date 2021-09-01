Up The Ladder: One Animation

One Animation brought on two new executives to join its digital team.

Kelly Joeman has been appointed senior manager of Audience Development. She will be responsible for amplifying the company’s digital presence and driving the success of its YouTube network of 20 kids-targeted channels. She will be supported by Glen Chittur, manager of Audience Development. Joeman previously served as channel manager at Entertainment One/Hasbro.

Tuan Nguyen has been named e-commerce manager. With more than a decade of experience in the online sphere and e-commerce, he will oversee the company’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce business. He joins the company from Amazon.

Sashim Parmanand, CEO at One Animation, stated, “We’re committed to putting our fans at the center of everything we do and an integral part is ensuring we’re delivering a robust digital presence, across both merchandise and content. We know that Tuan will play a pivotal role as we drive forward our e-commerce and omni-channel retail solutions, while Kelly’s expertise will be key as we build and capitalize on the success of Oddbods’ vast digital presence and our wider YouTube network. These new hires really add significant firepower to our digital team and we’re looking forward to working closely with Tuan and Kelly as we take our online offering to the next level.”