The Burbank Agency Sells ‘Edgar’ To POLAR+

France-based The Burbank Agency sold Edgar to POLAR+, the themed channel from CANAL+ Group.

Co-produced by Manito Média and Zone3, the Canadian co-production follows Detective Edgar as he solves murder mysteries. The identity of the murderer is revealed at the outset, but interest is sustained by Edgar’s originality and how he will trap the killers.

Mélanie Ratté, general manager of Creation and Business Relations at Zone3, commented, “I am delighted with this sale to POLAR+. I hope that French audiences will become attached to this funny, unsuspecting anti-hero – played remarkably well by Éric Robidoux.”

The Burbank Agency’s Thierry Delaigues remarked, “With so many TV series available nowadays, dedicated to serious crime cold cases, after what we all lived through the last past months with COVID, it is time to laugh a bit even on a murder case! We noticed there is really an appetite for moving on a serious cold case story to a serious one including a touch of fun!”