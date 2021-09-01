Netflix Picks Up Animated ‘The Summit of the Gods’

Animated feature The Summit of the Gods will be released on Netflix on November 30, 2021.

Based on the manga by Jiro Taniguchi and Baku Yumemakura, The Summit of the Gods asks the question: Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Mount Everest on June 8, 1924? Only the Kodak camera they brought with them has the answers. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years. On his journey, Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers that leads him towards the summit of the gods.

The streamer acquired the film’s worldwide rights, excluding France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea. The film will be released in select U.S. theaters on November 24, and in the U.K. on November 26.

Directed by Patrick Imbert, the film premiered as part of the official selection at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.