Cisneros Inks Distribution Deal To Launch Novelisima Channel

Cisneros Media struck a distribution agreement with HC2 Broadcasting for the launch of the new over-the-air channel Novelisima.

Dedicated to telenovelas, Novelisima will showcase great stories of love, drama, and suspense. The linear channel will be complemented by coverage online, for viewers to catch up on recently aired episodes. Novelisima will be available across 79 main U.S. Hispanic markets.

Jonathan Blum (pictured), president of Cisneros Media, commented, “At Cisneros, we have been creating and programming telenovelas for our own channels and delivering them to audiences around the world for more than 60 years. Telenovelas have a unique production style and language that allows passionate storytelling. To complement the content and better serve telenovela fans, we have created a series of capsules featuring outstandin on-air talent, creators, writers, and directors, who were contributors to the development of this genre and are part of the ‘Gente Novelisima.’”

Wayne Barr, president and chief executive officer of HC2 Holdings, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Cisneros to extend the reach of Cisneros’ highly compelling productions into 79 U.S. markets, reaching more than 85 percent of Hispanic households.”