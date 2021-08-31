Wild Bunch TV To Distribute ‘The Rope’

Wild Bunch TV signed on to oversee the worldwide sales to The Rope.

Produced by Les Films de l’Instant, and co-produced by Arte France and Versus Production, The Rope revolves around a small group of scientists on a remote base in Norway who uncovers a mysterious rope, apparently endless, that leads into the vast surrounding forest. Some will follow it, others will remain, although all will be confronted with life-changing consequences to their choices.

Directed by Dominique Rocher, The Rope features an international cast that includes Suzanne Clément, Jakob Cedregren, Richard Sammel, Jean-Marc Barr, and Jeanne Balibar, among others. The series will air on Arte in 2022.

The new fantasy television series will have its worldwide premiere at Series Mania and Coming Next from France, an international selection of series selected with the TV Division of UniFrance.