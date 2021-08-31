Sky Debuts Original Stephen Hawking Documentary

Sky will premiere the original documentary Hawking: Can You Hear Me? on Sky Documentaries and NOW on September 20, 2021.

Produced by Atlantic Productions, Hawking: Can You Hear Me? explores the remarkable story of Professor Stephen Hawking. Featuring unprecedented access to his family and private archives, the theatrical film tells Hawking’s life story from the people who were there with him. The film features his children and his first wife Jane, as well as a raft scientists who consider him an inspiration.

Producer Anthony Geffen commented, “After more than five years collaborating with the late Stephen Hawking, and his close family and friends, and with exclusive access to their family archive, we have finally been able to tell his extraordinary story from the inside, by the people who really knew him.”