NAB’s PILOT Initiative Announces Winners For 2021 Innovation Challenge

PILOT, an initiative organized by the National Association of Broadcasters, announced the winners of the 2021 PILOT Innovation Challenge.

This year’s winners are BeamOn, a cloud-based product intelligence platform for broadcast stations, and Northeastern University’s team behind Reinventing Local TV News: Prioritizing Animation and Graphics. The winners will receive mentorship, feedback, travel support, and exhibit space at the upcoming 2021 NAB Show, which will be held from October 9-13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John Clark, executive director of PILOT, commented, “We are delighted by this year’s Innovation Challenge submissions offering creative proposals for the broadcast industry. The winning entries offered solutions that broadcast stations can immediately act upon and put into use right now. We look forward to bringing these award winners to Las Vegas and showcasing their innovative ideas at NAB Show.”