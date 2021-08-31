IFC And Sundance Now Acquire ‘Good Grief’

IFC and Sundance Now secured the exclusive premiere rights for Good Grief in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

Starring Eve and Grace Palmer, Good Grief follows two millennial sisters who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather. By staring death in the face every day, Ellie and Gwen begin to confront the realities of their own life, and what they want to make of it.

Season will premiere on September 30, 2021, in the U.S., Canada, and U.K., followed by its North American broadcast on IFC starting October 4.

AMC Networks’ IFC and Sundance Now also commissioned Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions for a second season of the New Zealand comedy.

Eve and Grace Palmer stated, “We’re honored to be working with AMC Networks to bring our little kiwi comedy to an international audience. They say ‘if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry’ but we hope that in watching this dark comedy about life and death, you’ll be able to do both.”

Dan McDermott, president of original programming, AMC Networks, said, “Good Grief is a unique and quirky comedy that we’re excited to bring to audiences on both Sundance Now and IFC. After watching the first season, we were so in love with the Goode sisters that we jumped at the chance to work with Eve, Grace, Nick, Kiel and Kerry to commission further adventures with them.”