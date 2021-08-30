ViacomCBS Networks America Enters Strategic Alliance With Claro Video

ViacomCBS Networks America inked a strategic alliance with Claro Video to bring Paramount+ to Claro Video subscribers.

As of September 1, 2021, Claro Video subscribers in Mexico will have access to Paramount+’s catalog of content. The ViacomCBS streaming service offers more than 5,000 hours of programming from brands such as Showtime, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more. The streamer brings new content every month, such as original films like Infinite with Mark Wahlberg and forthcoming series like Cecilia and Los Enviados.

Laura Perez, SVP of Content Distribution for Latin America and General Manager for Mexico and North Latin America at ViacomCBS Networks Americas, commented, “We are extremely excited that Paramount+’s original productions, including renown Mexican series Se Rentan Cuartos and Acapulco Shore, will now be available to Claro video subscribers through this partnership. We value our partners, and we look forward to expanding Paramount+’s catalog of premium entertainment to more users in the region.”

Alberto Islas, general manager of Claro Video, added, “This partnership further strengthens the content offering of our catalog and reinforces the commercial relationship that exists with our partner ViacomCBS.”